DUBAI Feb 21 Ahli United Bank, Bahrain's largest lender, made a fourth-quarter net profit of $70.3 million, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

This compared to a $64.4 million profit in the same period in 2010.

Full-year profit was $310.6 million, up from the $265.5 million profit it recorded in 2010. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Amran Abocar)