STOCKHOLM/LONDON, Sept 30 Buyout firm CVC
is mulling a stock market listing for Swedish
construction products and tools supplier Ahlsell, which could be
worth around 3 billion euros ($3.4 billion) including debt,
people familiar with the matter said.
The sources said CVC had invited banks to discuss options
for an initial public offering (IPO) of Ahlsell which could
happen next year, although no firm timing had been set.
"They invited a few selected banks to pitch last week," one
source familiar with the matter said.
CVC and Ahlsell declined to comment. The sources declined to
be identified because the plans are not public.
Plans to list Ahlsell add to a big IPO pipeline of private
equity-owned Swedish companies after a record first half of the
year, when 12 companies floated on the Stockholm bourse's main
board. Most of them have strongly outperformed the wider market.
Ahlsell, which CVC bought in 2012 for 1.8 billion euros from
Cinven and the private equity arm of Goldman Sachs, would
probably be the biggest among known IPO candidates in Sweden in
the next year.
Private equity-owned companies on track for listings this
year include Bain's Bravida, EQT's Dometic and AcadeMedia, as
well as PAI's Perstorp.
Deutsche Bank advised CVC when it bought Ahlsell, whereas
Goldman Sachs and Nordea advised the sellers. All three banks
helped finance the deal.
Ahlsell employs around 4,800 people and had earnings before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 1.9
billion Swedish crowns ($227 million) in 2014 on sales of 21.8
billion, most of it in Sweden.
Apart from the Nordic countries, it has some sales in
Estonia, Russia and Poland.
($1 = 8.3682 Swedish crowns)
($1 = 0.8928 euros)
(Reporting by Sven Nordenstam and Freya Berry; Editing by
Niklas Pollard and Susan Fenton)