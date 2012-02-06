LONDON Feb 6 Private equity firm CVC's buyout of Swedish tools and building materials maker Ahlsell is backed by 9.5 billion Swedish crowns ($1.41 billion) of leveraged loans, bankers said on Monday.

The $1.41 billion all-senior loan package is set to test limited European investor liquidity as the biggest leveraged loan of the year so far.

It is also the largest Western European buyout loan since the $2.18 billion loan backing Advent International and Bain Capital's buyout of global payments business WorldPay in September 2010.

The all-loan financing is unusual as recent buyouts including Apax Partners' purchase of Orange Switzerland have been financed with loans and bonds to boost liquidity.

CVC entered exclusive talks to buy Ahlsell from Cinven and Goldman Sachs Capital Partners in January after an auction.

CVC declined to comment.

The loan backing Ahlsell's purchase is bigger than the 8 billion Swedish crowns ($1.19 billion) staple financing package which was originally offered to all bidders by Goldman Sachs and Nordea.

The business was able to support more debt after an increase in earnings. Leverage on the deal will be 4.25 times the company's earnings.

The loan will include a 3 billion Swedish crown term loan A paying a margin of 500 basis points (bps) over STIBOR; a 5 billion Swedish crown term loan B paying a margin of 550 bps over STIBOR including a euro carve-out; a 1 billion Swedish crown acquisition facility and a 500 million Swedish crown revolving credit facility, both of which will pay 500 bps. ($1 = 6.7389 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Claire Ruckin)