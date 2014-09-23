Sept 23 Ahlstrom Oyj

* Says plans to transfer IT operations to Tech Mahindra

* Says parties have today signed an agreement regarding services to be operated by Tech Mahindra

* Says about 50 Ahlstrom IT employees globally are planned to move to Tech Mahindra under a business transfer agreement

* Says planned transfer is expected to take place on Dec. 1, 2014

* Says business transfer is subject to country-specific conditions

* Says Ahlstrom will retain an it organization of about 15 employees

* Says planned reorganization is part of ongoing rightsizing program aimed at saving a total of 39 million euros annually in continuing operations by end of 2015