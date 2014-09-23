BRIEF-Pharol FY net loss narrows to 75.1 mln euros
* FY net loss 75.1 million euros ($82.1 million) versus loss 693.9 million euros year ago
Sept 23 Ahlstrom Oyj
* Says plans to transfer IT operations to Tech Mahindra
* Says parties have today signed an agreement regarding services to be operated by Tech Mahindra
* Says about 50 Ahlstrom IT employees globally are planned to move to Tech Mahindra under a business transfer agreement
* Says planned transfer is expected to take place on Dec. 1, 2014
* Says business transfer is subject to country-specific conditions
* Says Ahlstrom will retain an it organization of about 15 employees
* Says planned reorganization is part of ongoing rightsizing program aimed at saving a total of 39 million euros annually in continuing operations by end of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
* PlayStation 4 has entered harvest period -CFO (Adds CFO comments)