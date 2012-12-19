HELSINKI Dec 19 EU antitrust regulators have
extended the deadline for an investigation into the proposed
merger of Swedish firm Munksjo and a unit of Finnish company
Ahlstrom.
The competition authority said on its website it will extend
the decision deadline by a half a month to May 16, without
elaborating its reasons.
Earlier this month, the regulators said a preliminary
investigation of the merger indicated potential competition
concerns.
Ahlstrom is planning to spin off its speciality paper
business by combining it with privately-held Munksjo and listing
the new group in Helsinki early next year.
(Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Dan Lalor)