HELSINKI Aug 28 Finnish paper firm Ahlstrom
plans to spin off its label and processing business
unit in a deal that will help it raise 150 million euros ($188
million) in cash, and concentrate on more profitable businesses
such as food packaging.
The unit will be combined with privately-held Swedish firm
Munksjo, whose biggest owner is investment fund EQT, and the new
company will be listed on the Helsinki bourse in the first
quarter of 2013 after a directed share issue or placing worth
around 100 million euros ($125.2 million), the companies said on
Tuesday.
Ahlstrom said it plans to invest 62.5 million euros through
the share issue, in which EQT as well as institutional investors
like Finnish pension funds Varma and Ilmarinen are expected to
participate.
EQT is 31 percent owned by Swedish investment group Investor
AB.
($1 = 0.7990 euros)
(Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen and Ritsuko Ando; Editing by David
Holmes)