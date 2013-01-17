HELSINKI Jan 17 Ahlstrom Oyj : * Ahlstrom provides preliminary information on 2012 net sales and operating

profit * Says in 2012, net sales from continuing operations amounted to approximately

EUR 1,011 million * Says 2012 operating profit excluding non-recurring items from continuing

operations was approximately EUR 18 million * Says 2012 operating profit is lower than anticipated because of weaker sales

mix and volumes across all key markets (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)