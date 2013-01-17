BRIEF-Wojas May revenue down 2.6 pct yoy
* MAY REVENUE 19.4 MILLION ZLOTYS, DOWN 2.6 PERCENT YOY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
HELSINKI Jan 17 Ahlstrom Oyj : * Ahlstrom provides preliminary information on 2012 net sales and operating
profit * Says in 2012, net sales from continuing operations amounted to approximately
EUR 1,011 million * Says 2012 operating profit excluding non-recurring items from continuing
operations was approximately EUR 18 million * Says 2012 operating profit is lower than anticipated because of weaker sales
mix and volumes across all key markets (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)
* MAY REVENUE 19.4 MILLION ZLOTYS, DOWN 2.6 PERCENT YOY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* RESOLVED ON THURSDAY TO PERFORM QUARTERLY CORRECTION OF INDEX PORTFOLIOS WIG20, WIG20TR, MWIG40, SWIG80, WIG30 AND WIG30TR AS OF END OF TRADING DAY OF JUNE 16