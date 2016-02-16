(Corrects headline to say AHMSA "will conduct vote", not "to vote" on paying creditors and noteholders)

Feb 16 Altos Hornos de Mexico (AHMSA) , one of Mexico's largest steelmakers, said it would conduct a vote on April 18 on a plan to pay creditors and noteholders all recognized claims, as part of a general payment agreement.

Eligible creditors have the option of exchanging a portion of those payment rights for cash and company's common shares, AHMSA said in a statement on Tuesday.

Securing approval of the plan is one of the final steps needed to lift the suspension of payments, which the company has been operating under, AHMSA said.

