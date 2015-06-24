MONTERREY, Mexico, June 24 Altos Hornos de Mexico (AHMSA), one of Mexico's largest steelmakers, could cut a further 4,000 jobs if the government does not take radical measures to stop dumping in the industry, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

AHMSA said earlier this month it would cut 4,500 jobs, slash production by 20 percent and suspend 3.9 billion pesos ($251 million) worth of investment, after what it called a drastic fall in prices in the last five months.

Mexico's government has announced import duties on both hot-rolled and cold-rolled steel. (Reporting by Gabriela Lopez; Editing by Tom Brown)