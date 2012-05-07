BRUSSELS May 7 Dutch supermarket chain Ahold secured EU approval on Monday to buy Dutch online retailer bol.com for 350 million euros, as it expands its geographic reach and range of products.

Ahold, the top online food retailer in the Netherlands, runs Dutch market leader Albert Heijn, but makes 60 percent of its sales in the United States.

The European Commission, which acts as competition regulator in the European Union, said it had no competition concerns about the deal for Ahold to acquire bol.com's owner Flevo Deelneemingen III, because of the limited market presence of the combined group.

The EU watchdog said in a statement it had approved the deal after looking at the areas of overlap, "in the online retail of books, toys, games, music and films in the Netherlands, where Flevo is active via its subsidiary bol.com and Ahold via its online forum albert.nl". (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Rex Merrifield)