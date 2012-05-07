BRUSSELS May 7 Dutch supermarket chain Ahold
secured EU approval on Monday to buy Dutch online
retailer bol.com for 350 million euros, as it expands its
geographic reach and range of products.
Ahold, the top online food retailer in the Netherlands, runs
Dutch market leader Albert Heijn, but makes 60 percent of its
sales in the United States.
The European Commission, which acts as competition regulator
in the European Union, said it had no competition concerns about
the deal for Ahold to acquire bol.com's owner Flevo
Deelneemingen III, because of the limited market presence of the
combined group.
The EU watchdog said in a statement it had approved the deal
after looking at the areas of overlap, "in the online retail of
books, toys, games, music and films in the Netherlands, where
Flevo is active via its subsidiary bol.com and Ahold via its
online forum albert.nl".
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Rex Merrifield)