May 21 (Reuters) -
* Koninklijke ahold nv ahold : ahold reaches agreement in
principle to settle waterbury class action in the united states
* Ahold - has signed a term sheet agreeing in principle to
settle a class action pending in united states district court
for district of connecticut in respect of pricing practices of
ahold's former subsidiary u.s. Foodservice in period 1998-2005.
* Koninklijke ahold nv - ahold has agreed to make
a payment of $297 million into a settlement fund in return for a
release from all claims from all participating class members in
relation to these pricing practices.
* Koninklijke ahold nv - ahold will record a
provision in amount of eur215 million in q1, 2014.
* Ahold nv - ahold will be funding its payment to
settlement fund out of its available cash balances and expects
this payment to take place in late 2014 or beginning of 2015
* Ahold - settlement is anticipated to address issue in late
2014 or early 2015
