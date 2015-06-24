AMSTERDAM, June 24 Dutch-based supermarkets
operator Ahold said on Wednesday it is to buy Belgian
peer Delhaize in an all-share merger, with Ahold
taking a 61 percent stake in the new company.
In a joint statement, the two companies said the combination
will have 54.1 billion euros ($60.6 billion) in sales, with
complementary operations in the United States and Benelux.
The companies expect 500 million euros of synergies annually
from combining operations, to be reached by the third year after
the merger.
($1 = 0.8922 euros)
