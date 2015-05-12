BRUSSELS May 12 Supermarket groups Ahold
and Delhaize on Tuesday said they were in
the early stages of merger talks, confirming reports that a
25-billion-euro ($28 billion) retail giant was in the making.
"These discussions may or may not result in a future
transaction. The company will communicate material updates, if
any, in accordance with regulatory requirements," Delhaize and
Ahold said in brief, equally worded statements.
The two companies have similar footprints, with large U.S.
operations -- Food Lion and Hannaford for Delhaize as well as
Stop&Shop and Giant for Ahold -- and roots in the Benelux
countries.
While some analysts had welcomed reports of a possible
tie-up, others warned that large-scale mergers in the
supermarket sector seldom produced more shareholder value.
($1 = 0.8937 euros)
