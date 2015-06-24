By Nandita Bose and Nathan Layne
| CHICAGO, June 24
A merger between Dutch
supermarket Ahold and Belgian rival Delhaize
will be a boon for U.S. online grocer Peapod, an Ahold unit
which will gain valuable resources to fend off rival Amazon.com
and upstart competitors, according to retail industry
consultants
Peapod, acquired by Ahold in 2001, is the biggest online
grocer in the U.S by sales, but it has struggled to keep up with
the growth of rivals.
Access to Delhaize's efficient and low-cost distribution
centers in the east and its presence in the U.S. east coast is
likely to give Peapod an upper hand over Amazon, Wal-Mart.com
and smaller rival Fresh Direct, all of whom are expanding in the
fast-growing north and south eastern markets, Strategic Resource
Group's Managing Director Burt Flickinger said.
The merger will give Peapod an opportunity to leverage
Delhaize's network in south eastern states like Virginia,
Georgia and North Carolina, consultants said.
"The merger should help Peapod maintain its lead in the
market at least through 2016 even with Amazon Fresh making
significant inroads in this space," Flickinger said.
Ahold agreed to buy Delhaize in a 25 billion-euro ($28
billion) deal that will create one of the biggest food retailers
in the United States and a major player in Europe.
A restricted geographical footprint with operations in 24
markets and limited low price offerings have kept the online
grocer from faster growth, consultants said. Reuters was not
able to independently verify if the chain turns profits.
Peapod, which serves 24 U.S. markets like Chicago, New York
and Boston, had 11.4 percent of the total market for online
food, grocery and drug sales in the U.S. in 2014 compared to
Amazon Fresh which had 2.7 percent, according to data from
Conlumino Research.
"Peapod has been expanding but it hasn't been growing as
quickly as Instacart or Amazon Fresh," said Phil Lempert,
founder and editor of SupermarketGuru, a food and health focused
website.
"Its like the old uncle who has been around for 30 years who
just plods along."
Peapod posted sales of $550 million in 2013 and said then it
expected to grow revenue to $1 billion in five years, according
to data from SRG and Internet Retailer. By comparison, SRG data
showed Amazon Fresh, which launched in June 2007 reported sales
of $250 million in 2014.
Earlier this month Ahold named Jennifer Carr-Smith, a former
J. Crew executive, as its new president, replacing Andrew
Parkinson, who founded the company with his brother in 1989.
(Reporting by Nandita Bose in Chicago; Editing by Bernard Orr)