BRIEF-Shanghai Challenge Textile to buy 5.45 pct stake in agricultural sci-tech firm
* Says it plans to buy 5.45 pct stake in a Beijing-based agricultural sci-tech firm at up to 3.2 yuan per share
AMSTERDAM Nov 17 Ahold Delhaize, the U.S.-European supermarket operator, on Thursday reported a 4.3 percent rise in third-quarter underlying operating income to 513 million euros ($549 million), missing analyst expectations due to weakness at its U.S. grocery chains.
Analysts polled for Reuters had seen the figure at 525 million euros, up from 492 million euros in the third quarter of 2015.
Previous year figures were restated on a pro-forma basis to take into account Ahold's 9.8 billion euro acquisition of Delhaize in July, which made it one of the largest supermarket operators on the U.S. East Coast, and by far the largest in the Benelux. ($1 = 0.9346 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* Says it plans to buy 5.45 pct stake in a Beijing-based agricultural sci-tech firm at up to 3.2 yuan per share
May 22 Kuangda Technology Group Co Ltd : * Says it appoints Wu Kai as president and Chen Lele as CFO Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/11YfwH Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)