AMSTERDAM Nov 17 Ahold Delhaize, the U.S.-European supermarket operator, on Thursday reported a 4.3 percent rise in third-quarter underlying operating income to 513 million euros ($549 million), missing analyst expectations due to weakness at its U.S. grocery chains.

Analysts polled for Reuters had seen the figure at 525 million euros, up from 492 million euros in the third quarter of 2015.

Previous year figures were restated on a pro-forma basis to take into account Ahold's 9.8 billion euro acquisition of Delhaize in July, which made it one of the largest supermarket operators on the U.S. East Coast, and by far the largest in the Benelux.

"The trading environment in the U.S. remained challenging with ongoing price deflation and competitive pressures," CEO Dick Boer said in a statement. However, "Ahold Delhaize has delivered growth in sales and in underlying operating income on a pro-forma basis."

Group sales were up 2.6 percent to 14.5 billion euros.

The company, which operates the Stop & Shop, Giant, Food Lion and Hannaford chains in the U.S., continued to report its Ahold and Delhaize operations separately. Both showed higher sales with weaker margins in the U.S., with Delhaize properties performing slightly worse.

The picture was reversed in Europe, where a recovery in Delhaize's underlying profits in Belgium boosted results. Sales at Ahold's Dutch operations grew 4.3 percent, but underlying profit margins were slightly worse as the company invested in its fast-growing online operations, which include the country's biggest e-retailer, Bol.com.

Ahold said it expects the deflationary food price environment in the United States to continue, but repeated its outlook for full-year cash flow of 1.3 billion euros, with group underlying operating profit margins slightly better than in 2015.

