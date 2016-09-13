(Corrects that the NLFI represents only producers; complaint is
registered with a cross-industry resolution panel)
AMSTERDAM, Sept 13 * The Netherlands' Food
and Grocery Industry Federation (FNLI) plans to register a
formal complaint against Ahold-Delhaize for squeezing
its suppliers, newspaper Het Financieele Dagblad reports.
* The paper cites FNLI director Philip den Ouden saying the
country's largest supermarket was demanding concessions from
suppliers in the wake of its merger with Belgium's Delhaize that
violate Dutch industry behaviour codes.
* Ahold could not immediately be reached for comment.
* A spokeswoman for the FNLI says it is the first time that
the industry group, which represents food producers, has
registered a complaint with a cross-industry association that
enforces fair trade practices.
(Reporting by Toby Sterling)