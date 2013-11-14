* Says to distribute further 1 bln euros to shareholders

* Dutch like-for-like sales fall 0.2 pct in Q3

* U.S. comparable sales increase 0.6 pct excluding fuel

* Q3 adj. op. profit 297 mln euros vs 312 mln expected (Adds details on capital payout)

By Robert-Jan Bartunek

BRUSSELS, Nov 14 Dutch grocer Ahold reported on Thursday lower-than-expected operating profit in the third quarter after cost-conscious consumers opted for cheaper goods, especially in the Netherlands.

The group, which had some 3 billion euros of cash on its balance sheet at the end of the third quarter after selling its stake in Nordic retailer ICA, said it would pay out 1 billion euros to shareholders via a reverse stock split.

Ahold had already quadrupled its share buyback programme to 2 billion euros, of which 30 percent was completed at the end of the third quarter.

In the Netherlands, where Ahold operates market leader Albert Heijn chain, comparable sales fell 0.2 percent after growing by 1.6 percent in the second quarter.

The group said consumers in the Netherlands increasingly chose lower priced goods and bought fewer items per visit, adding that Albert Heijn had lost market share.

The group, which makes 60 percent of its revenues in the United States, said its like-for-like sales excluding fuel increased 0.6 percent in that country compared to last year, an improvement on the 0.3 percent seen in the second quarter.

Ahold said it saw low levels of inflation in the United States and consumer confidence there remained fragile.

Belgian peer Delhaize, which has a similar geographic footprint to Ahold, also said it saw low retail inflation in the United States but still posted comparable sales growth of 2.2 percent.

"We expect similar conditions to continue in the current quarter with consumer spending under pressure, especially in the Netherlands," Ahold said in a statement.

Adjusted operating profit fell 4.8 percent in the third quarter to 297 million euros ($398.1 million), below the 312 million expected in a Reuters poll of eight analysts. ($1 = 0.7460 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Barbara Lewis and Gareth Jones)