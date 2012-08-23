* Q2 operating profit 326 mln euros vs 330 expected

* U.S. same store sales rise 2.2 percent, margins rise

* Says Dutch margins impacted by lower prices, failed campaign

BRUSSELS, Aug 23 Dutch supermarket group Ahold on Thursday said second-quarter operating profit undershot expectations, held back by discounting in its home market and an unsuccessful promotional campaign around the Euro 2012 soccer championships.

Margins in the Netherlands, where Ahold runs market leader Albert Heijn, fell to 5.6 percent from 6.0 percent, offsetting strong sales and margin growth in the United States, its biggest market.

Group operating profit for the second quarter came in at 326 million euros ($406.44 million), just below the 330 million expected in a Reuters poll of eight analysts.

The group said its underlying operating margin was 4.3 percent, unchanged from the first quarter, and that it gained market share in all the major areas where it operates.

The group, which runs Stop & Shop, Giant-Landover and Giant-Carlisle in the United States, said that excluding fuel sales, U.S. same store sales increased by 2.2 percent in the second quarter, up from a 0.1 percent increase in the first.

U.S. margins increased to 4.3 percent from 4.1 percent in the first quarter, as Ahold managed to reduce operating costs and incurred smaller health and welfare charges.

Ahold said retail price inflation was coming down in the United States and it was cautious about the impact of rising food costs on its U.S. profitability for the remainder or 2012.

On Wednesday, Benelux peer Delhaize posted better-than-expected results but said that the competitive environment in the United States would become fierce in the second half of the year.

Supervalu, the third-largest U.S. supermarket chain, announced in July that it would not pay its shareholders to save money for price cuts, while Safeway said increased spending on advertising ate into profits.