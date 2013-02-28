BRUSSELS Feb 28 Dutch supermarket operator
Ahold increased its dividend and pledged to buy back
500 million euro ($655.5 million) of shares after its
fourth-quarter results came in just above expectations.
Ahold will pay a dividend of 0.44 euros per share, up from
0.40 euros in the previous year, and will start the buy-back
programme over the next 12 months, the group said on Thursday.
Underlying operating profit for the fourth quarter came in
at 355 million euros ($465.37 million), just above the 351
million expected in a Reuters poll of eight analysts.
($1 = 0.7628 euros)
