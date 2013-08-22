BRUSSELS Aug 22 Dutch grocer Ahold on
Thursday reported higher-than-expected operating profit for the
second quarter, supported by internal cost cuts and better terms
from suppliers.
Operating profit (EBIT) adjusted for one-off items increased
by 4 percent in the second quarter to 338 million euros ($452.14
million) ahead of the 320 million expected in a Reuters poll of
eight analysts.
Sales, excluding fuel, at stores open for at least a year
in the United States, rose by 0.3 percent, below the 1.5 percent
growth seen in a consensus of four analysts.
($1 = 0.7476 euros)
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip
Blenkinsop)