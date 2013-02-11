* Ahold sells ICA stake because does not have full control
* Proceeds may be used for dividend, acquisitions - analysts
* Ahold expects deal to close by middle of this year
* ICA to become second largest listed retailer in Nordics
* Ahold shares hit 10-year high
By Robert-Jan Bartunek and Mia Shanley
BRUSSELS/STOCKHOLM, Feb 11 Dutch retailer Ahold
is selling its stake in a Nordic joint venture to its
partner for $3.1 billion, exiting a business it did not fully
control and giving it firepower for deals in better performing
markets.
Ahold shares rose as much as 6 percent to a 10-year high on
Monday, as investors welcomed the higher-than-expected price and
suggested the proceeds could be returned to investors and used
to speed up expansion in markets like Belgium.
"The deal is at a better price than expected and quicker
than expected. That's good news and you see that in today's
share price," said Richard Withagen, analyst at SNS Securities.
Ahold, which runs Dutch market leader Albert Heijn but makes
about 60 percent of sales in the United States, said it was
selling its 60-percent stake in Nordic grocer ICA to Hakon
Invest for 20 billion Swedish crowns ($3.1 billion).
Hakon Invest is majority-owned by an association of ICA
store owners. Its shares climbed 18.5 percent in early trading.
Though Ahold owned a majority of ICA's shares, it only held
50 percent of the voting rights and had to share control with
Hakon, a situation the Dutch group said was not ideal.
Hakon said the two groups had agreed on a dividend from ICA
for 2012 of 2 billion crowns, of which Ahold would receive 1.2
billion crowns, taking the total value of the deal for the Dutch
company to 21.2 billion crowns.
At 1230 GMT, Ahold shares were up 4 percent at 11.02 euros,
after trading as high as 11.235 euros.
EXPANDING ELSEWHERE
Analysts expect Ahold to keep some of the proceeds on its
balance sheet, while using the remainder for acquisitions and a
pay-out to shareholders.
"They're expanding in Belgium. Maybe they'll speed up things
there, but I hope they'll take it easy," said Tom Muller,
analyst at private bank Theodoor Gilissen.
Ahold entered the Belgian market in 2011 and plans to open
50 stores in the country by 2016.
Ahold's Chief Financial Officer Jeff Carr told a conference
call he would not speculate on how the proceeds would be used
until the deal closed, which is expected by the middle of this
year.
Ahold had said in September it was exploring options for its
stake in ICA, including a possible flotation on Sweden's stock
exchange.
Hakon Invest, which will now change its name to ICA Gruppen,
said it would finance the deal with existing cash and secured
bridge financing from Handelsbanken and Nordea.
The deal will make ICA Gruppen, which operates in Sweden,
Norway and the Baltic states, the second biggest listed retailer
in the Nordics with 100 billion Swedish crowns of sales after
clothing chain H&M, with 121 billion.
The sale will have no impact on Ahold's and ICA's shared
purchasing activities, such as in own-brand goods, Ahold added.
ICA Group will continue to focus on its present markets,
with a special emphasis on turning its business around in Norway
where it suffered an operating loss in 2012, Chief Financial
Officer Goran Blomberg told Reuters.
Hakon said that once the acquisition was completed its
biggest shareholder, the ICA Retailers Association which
currently owns a 67-percent stake, would sell a 10 percent
holding to Swedish investment firm Industrivarden.
Industrivarden said in a separate statement its investment
was estimated to be about 2.4 billion Swedish crowns.
($1=6.4326 Swedish crowns)
