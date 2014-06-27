(Adds details, background)

June 27 Ahold NV has received preliminary approval to acquire supermarket chain SPAR in the Czech Republic, but will have to divest some stores, the Dutch food retailer said on Friday.

Ahold said in March it had entered into an agreement to acquire Spar's business in the Czech Republic for an enterprise value of roughly 191 million euros ($259.56 million).

Ahold said in a statement on Friday it expects the deal to be completed in the second half of this year. It did not say how many stores will have to be sold.

With the addition of SPAR, Ahold will have more than 330 stores in the country.

