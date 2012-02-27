(Removes reference to executive board from paragraph 8 and adds
paragraph to say Ropers is to advise the board, not join it)
* Ahold buying bol.com for 350 mln euros
* Says deal to boost profits immediately
* Sees eventual benefits for US presence
* Shares slip 0.2 pct in lower market
By Roberta Cowan
AMSTERDAM, Feb 27 Supermarket retailer
Royal Ahold NV is expanding its internet shopping
presence by buying the biggest non-food online retailer in the
Netherlands in a deal it expects to boost profits immediately.
Ahold said on Monday it is buying bol.com from Cyrte
Investments and NPM Capital for 350 million euros ($471 million)
in cash to move into new areas of online shopping including DVDs
and toys.
Bol.com, the Dutch online leader for non-food items such as
books, entertainment, and electronics, will remain a division
within Ahold, while its online expertise will be leveraged
across the entire group to improve Ahold's overall e-commerce
strategy.
"This is an important next step in Ahold's growth strategy,
which focuses on growing sales by increasing customer loyalty,
broadening its offering and expanding geographic reach," Ahold
said on Monday.
Ahold is already the top food online retailer in the
Netherlands and adding bol.com to its line up gives it the
biggest local non-food presence as well.
The group runs Dutch market leader Albert Heijn but makes
about 60 percent of sales in the United States.
It runs Stop & Shop, Giant-Landover and Giant-Carlisle in
the United States, and has consistently outperformed rivals in
that market, helped by its strength in the more affluent
northeast of the country.
"We will initially focus on the Netherland and the Benelux,
but we will certainly use the skills and expertise at bol.com in
our world-wide approach ... and Daniel (Ropers, bol.com Managing
Director)... combined with our international team of online
experts, this will benefit our presence in the U.S.," Chief
Executive Dick Boer said on Monday.
Ropers will join a four-person team overseeing the online
strategy across the group, which advises the Ahold executive
board.
Bol.com, which started in 1999, is the most-visited retail
website in the Netherlands with 3.4 million active customers,
and had a total net sales of 355 million euros in 2011.
"bol.com provides us with the platform, scale and expertise
we need to accelerate our growth in online retailing. Its
capabilities and operations in non-food categories will broaden
our assortment and increase our online presence, adding to the
existing online food offering through albert.nl," Dick Boer,
Ahold CEO said in a statement.
Analysts weren't completely surprised by Ahold's move to
expand its online platform but some, including Jos Versteeg at
Theodoor Gilissen, said moving into areas like books and music
is a gamble.
"It's not totally unexpected, since we knew Ahold wanted to
expand in online retailing, but doing that by selling books and
CDs?" said Versteeg.
Shares in Ahold were trading 0.19 percent lower at 10.29
euros at 0901 GMT, outperforming a 1 percent lower Amsterdam
market.
Ahold said half of all Dutch customers who purchased
products online shopped at bol.com in 2011, buying more than 17
million products.
The transaction is expected to be accretive for earnings per
share from day one, Boer said but wouldn't quantify or give
projections for the 2012.
"This step is about creating growth. We will invest in
bol.com and its strong brand in order to enable it to further
expand and enhance its leading online position," Boer said on
Monday.
Bol.com will become the fifth retail brand for Ahold in the
Netherlands, alongside Albert Heijn, Etos, Gall & Gall and
albert.nl.
The current bol.com management team will continue to lead
bol.com, which will remain located in Utrecht, south of
Amsterdam.
Ahold said the deal is due to close in the second quarter
2012.
The Dutch grocer posted a smaller-than-expected rise in
fourth-quarter sales as worsening trade in its central European
businesses offset market shares gains in the Netherlands and the
United States.
($1 = 0.7428 euros)
(Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)