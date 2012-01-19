* Q4 sales 7.29 bln euros vs forecast 7.35 bln

* US underlying sales up 2.9 pct; forecast up 3.1 pct

* Dutch underlying sales up 2.9 pct; as forecast

* Central Europe underlying sales drop 2.1 pct

LONDON, Jan 19 Dutch grocer Ahold posted a smaller-than-expected rise in fourth-quarter sales as worsening trade in its central European businesses offset market shares gains in the Netherlands and the United States.

The group, which runs Dutch market leader Albert Heijn but makes about 60 percent of sales in the United States, said on Thursday revenues climbed 4.5 percent to 7.29 billion euros ($9.34 billion) in the final three months of last year.

That compared with 2.5 percent growth in the third quarter, but was below an average forecast of 7.35 billion euros in a Reuters poll of 14 analysts.

Sales at stores open over a year excluding fuel rose 2.9 percent in both the Netherlands and United States, broadly in line with expectations, and Ahold said it won share in both markets, without giving details.

Underlying sales in the Czech Republic and Slovakia, however, fell 2.1 percent following 2.4 percent growth in the previous quarter.

Many European and U.S. retailers are struggling as disposable incomes are squeezed by rising prices, muted wages growth and government austerity measures.

France's Carrefour, the world's No.2 retailer, is expected to report flat fourth-quarter sales later on Thursday.

Belgium's Delhaize, which like Ahold does most of its business in the United States, last week posted a 0.4 percent drop in quarterly sales at U.S. outlets open over a year, while U.S. rival Supervalu published a 2.9 percent decline.

Ahold, which runs Stop & Shop, Giant-Landover and Giant-Carlisle in the United States, has consistently outperformed rivals in that market, helped by its strength in the more affluent northeast of the country.

Shares in Ahold, which in November unveiled plans to step up its expansion online and in convenience stores, have outperformed the STOXX Europe 600 retail index by 21 percent over the past year. They closed at 10.27 euros on Wednesday, valuing the business at about 11 billion euros.