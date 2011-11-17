LONDON Nov 17 Dutch grocer Ahold beat forecasts with a 5 percent rise in third-quarter profit as higher food prices and market share gains drove a better-than-expected sales performance in both of its main markets.

The group, which runs Dutch market leader Albert Heijn but makes about 60 percent of sales in the United States, said on Thursday it made an operating profit of 300 million euros ($406 million) in the 12 weeks to Oct. 9, compared with analysts' average forecast of 291 million.

Sales at U.S. stores open over a year jumped 4.5 percent excluding fuel, accelerating from 1.2 percent in the second quarter and beating a forecast of around 2 percent.

Dutch sales on the same basis climbed 3.0 percent, after 2.6 percent in the previous quarter and against a forecast of about 2.4 percent. ($1 = 0.739 Euros) (Reporting by Mark Potter. Editing by Jane Merriman)