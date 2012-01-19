LONDON Jan 19 Dutch grocer Ahold posted a 4.5 percent rise in fourth-quarter sales, helped by a dominant position in its home market and strength in the more affluent northeast of the United States.

The group, which runs Dutch market leader Albert Heijn but makes about 60 percent of sales in the United States, said on Thursday it made 7.29 billion euros ($9.34 billion) of revenues in the final three months of last year.

That compared with an average forecast of 7.35 billion euros in a Reuters poll of 14 analysts and third-quarter growth of 2.5 percent.