(Corrects name of US site in paragraph 5 to peapod.com from peabody.com)

BRUSSELS Nov 17 Dutch supermarket group Ahold NV forecast 20-25 percent annual growth of its online business in the coming three years, although warned that investment to reach its target would hit its operating margin next year.

Ahold, with a base in the Netherlands and some 60 percent of revenue in the United States, said on Monday online sales should total some 1.4 billion euros ($1.7 billion) this year and rise to 2.5 billion euros in 2017.

In a presentation to analysts and investors, Ahold said its online business would make up close to 20 percent of its general merchandise sales in the Dutch, Belgian and U.S. markets by 2020 and some 3-5 percent of food sales.

The company's growth forecasts are based on market expansion as well as its hope of gaining market share, particularly for its general online retailer bol.com.

The Dutch group has two grocery sites, ah.nl for its Dutch customers and peapod.com for those in the United States, as well as bol.com, an Amazon-like general online store targeted at the Netherlands and Belgium.

Growth of sales at the sites has been running at a double-digit percentage per year over the past five years, with that at bol.com greatest at some 22 percent.

Overall online sales totalled 916 million euros in the first nine months of 2014, or 3.7 percent of total sales.

Ahold said it would carry out additional investments, primarily at bol.com, which would hit operating profit by 60 million euros over three years. The main hit would be in 2015, when the negative impact on the Dutch operating margin would be 25 basis points.

That margin was 5.0 percent in Jan-Sept this year.

(1 US dollar = 0.8029 euro) (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Mark Potter)