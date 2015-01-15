* Wouter Kolk named CEO of Albert Heijn supermarkets
* Ahold shares fall in early trade
* Return to same-store growth in United States
(Updates with company, analyst comment and share price)
By Toby Sterling
AMSTERDAM, Jan 15 Food retailer Ahold
on Thursday named a new chief for its market-leading Albert
Heijn supermarket chain in the Netherlands, where its sales and
margins have been under pressure.
The management shake-up follows changes at the top of other
big European food retail groups, which are struggling to adapt
to the rise of discounters, online and convenience shopping.
Earlier this week, British supermarket chain Wm Morrison
axed its chief executive and Tesco last week
appointed a new UK boss.
Ahold said Wouter Kolk would replace Sander van der Laan as
chief executive of Albert Heijn. Kolk rejoined Ahold in 2013
after spending six years as CEO of Dutch fashion retailer WE
Fashion. Van der Laan will step down on Feb. 1.
"Albert Heijn, for the past 18 months, 2 years, has been
losing ground in key areas," spokesman Tim van der Zanden said,
citing the company's fresh produce department and overall
reputation with customers.
"We have issues with positioning, that's clear."
Ahold reported Dutch sales up 4.5 percent in the fourth
quarter on a mix of same-store growth and new store openings.
In the United States, where Ahold owns Stop & Shop and Giant
supermarket chains, same-store sales, excluding gasoline, rose
0.3 percent, compared to a fall of 0.2 percent in the same
period a year ago. Stop & Shop and Giant represent 60 percent of
Ahold's group sales.
"Ahold had an excellent Christmas in the Netherlands,"
analysts for Bernstein said.
They said the U.S. numbers were slightly below consensus,
but the return to growth was more significant.
"We believe that Ahold's up-market offer is well positioned
for continued steady growth in the U.S."
In early trading in Amsterdam, Ahold was the biggest faller,
down 1.1 percent to 15.27 euros, against a 1 percent rise for
the benchmark AEX index.
Ahold said it expected underlying operating margins to be
roughly the same as in the third quarter. In the third-quarter
they were 3.9 percent.
On the Dutch market, Ahold said: "Partially due to increased
promotional activity, we expect the underlying operating margin
in the Netherlands for the fourth quarter to be slightly lower
than the previous quarter."
Group net sales in the three-month period were 8.06 billion
euros ($9.5 billion), slightly higher than analysts' average
forecasts of 8.01 billion euros. Ahold had sales of 7.47 billion
euros in the same period a year ago.
Ahold reports full-year earnings on Feb. 26.
($1 = 0.8494 euros)
(Reporting By Toby Sterling; editing by Anthony Deutsch and
Jane Merriman)