BRUSSELS Aug 21 Dutch supermarket group Ahold on Thursday reported weaker-than-expected operating profit for the second quarter, as sales fell in the United States and the Netherlands, its biggest markets.

Underlying operating income fell 15.5 percent in the second quarter to 288 million euros ($381.48 million), below the 294 million expected in a Reuters poll of seven analysts. ($1 = 0.7549 Euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek)