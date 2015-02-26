AMSTERDAM Feb 26 Ahold, the Dutch operator of supermarkets in the United States and Europe, reported on Thursday a slightly better-than-expected fourth-quarter net income of 219 million euros ($248.85 million) and announced a dividend hike and new share buy back programme.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a fourth-quarter net income of 210 million euros. Net income in the fourth quarter of 2013 was 215 million.

CEO Dick Boer said in a statement that the company had seen "improvements in underlying sales trends, both in the United States and in the Netherlands" in the fourth quarter.

The Zaandam, Netherlands-based company said it expected cash flow in 2015 to be about the same level as it was in 2014, 1.055 billion euros.

Ahold said it would buy back 500 million worth of shares in 2015 and proposed a 0.48 euro dividend for 2014, compared with 0.47 euro in 2013. The 2014 dividend will cost the company around 400 million euros. ($1 = 0.8800 euros) (Reporting By Toby Sterling; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)