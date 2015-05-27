* Q1 operating income 390 mln euros vs f'cast 411 mln
* Underlying sales at constant currencies up 1.4 pct
* CEO Boer says company's image for affordability improving
* Boer declines to discuss Delhaize merger talks
(Adds quotes from CEO, analyst comment)
By Toby Sterling
AMSTERDAM, May 27 Dutch supermarket operator
Ahold reported lower than expected first-quarter
earnings, as it took a hit to margins at both its U.S. and
domestic operations in a bid to gain market share with more
cut-price deals.
CEO Dick Boer told reporters margins were hit by several
temporary factors and current levels "should not be seen as
indicative of the whole year." He declined to discuss the
company's merger talks with Belgian peer Delhaize.
Boer argued the company's image for affordability is
improving with shoppers. "These things are taking time," Boer
said. "You have to win back the customer's heart in a way."
Group operating income fell to 390 million euros ($425
million) from 392 million a year earlier, as the underlying
operating margin fell to 3.5 percent of sales from 4.0 percent.
Analysts polled by Reuters had seen operating income at 411
million euros.
Sales rose 14.9 percent to 11.3 billion euros, due mostly to
the strong dollar, while underlying sales at constant currency
exchange rates grew 1.4 percent.
Notably, sales in the United States were down 2.1 percent at
constant rates, due mostly to lower gas (petrol) sales, while
sales in the Netherlands expanded 5.7 percent.
Ahold said it decided not to raise prices enough to keep up
with inflation in the U.S. northeast, where it operates the Stop
& Shop and Giant chains that represent two-thirds of its
business. However, the company said the sacrifice on costs
helped it win an unspecified amount of market share.
In its home market, where it operates the dominant Albert
Heijn chain, Ahold said margins suffered from a mix of
promotional costs, investments in its fast-growing online
business and higher pension costs.
"Ahold says market share trends in the U.S. are improving
... while Albert Heijn increased market share and basket size,"
said Citi analyst Pradeep Pratti, who rates the shares "buy", in
a note.
"We don't see the consensus changing on the back of today's
numbers and think shares may open softer given the miss on EBIT
(operating profit) and recent strong share price performance."
($1=0.9184 euros)
(Editing by Clarence Fernandez and David Holmes)