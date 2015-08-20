AMSTERDAM Aug 20 Grocery chain operator Ahold
on Thursday reported solid growth in both sales and
profit in the second quarter, amid improving economies in the
U.S. and Netherlands and largely in line with analysts'
expectations.
Net profit rose 33 percent from the same quarter a year
earlier to 195 million euros, while sales grew 17 percent to
8.69 billion euros.
Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a net profit of 199
million euros, and sales of 8.67 billion euros.
Ahold, which operates the Stop & Shop and Giant stores in
the United States, announced in June it intends to merge with
Belgian peer Delhaize..
Ahold chief executive Dick Boer said in a videotaped
statement that the merger is on track for mid-2016 and meanwhile
the company is focused on operational improvements.
Ahold's proposed 25-billion-euro ($28 billion) merger with
Delhaize would create one of the biggest food retailers in the
United States and a major player in Europe.
(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Sunil Nair)