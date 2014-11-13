* U.S. LFL sales increase 1.2 pct vs fall of 1.3 pct in Q3

* Says food retail market flat on U.S. east coast

* Dutch LFL sales fall but less than in Q3

* Sees double digit growth in Dutch online sales (Adds management comments)

BRUSSELS, Nov 13 Dutch grocer Ahold on Thursday said its U.S. operations returned to sales growth in the third quarter, while the sales decline in the Netherlands was less pronounced, and it expected this improvement to continue into the fourth quarter.

Same store sales in the United States, where store chains such as Giant and Stop&Shop make up some 60 percent of revenue, rose 1.2 percent in the third quarter, a clear improvement from the 1.3 percent fall in the second quarter

"What we've said in the outlook is that we expect to see improving sales trends through the fourth quarter, both in the U.S. and the Netherlands," Chief Financial Officer Jeff Carr told a conference call.

Ahold said the food retail market in the United States remained tough and it had to rely on promotional activity and investments in its stores to drive sales.

"Food sales on the east coast remain relatively flat," Carr added.

Belgian group Delhaize, which has a very similar geographic spread to Ahold with a presence on the U.S. east coast and Belgium, said last week that sales in the United States rose by 5.3 percent, far above analyst expectations.

However, its performance in Belgium was much weaker, partly because Ahold expanded its presence there and now has 25 supermarkets in the country.

Kroger, the largest U.S. supermarket operator, will announce its third quarter results on December 4.

In the Netherlands, where Ahold operates market leader Albert Heijn, same store sales fell 1.1 percent, better than the 1.7 percent drop in the second quarter.

The group said it saw double digit sales growth at its online business in the country, including retailer bol.com, and said it was confident it would be able to compete with Amazon , which recently started selling Dutch language books.

"Competition is there, we know that, but if we look at the market position of bol.com, I believe we're very strong," said Chief Executive Officer Dick Boer.

Operating profit, adjusted for one offs, fell 5.0 percent in the third quarter to 285 million euros ($354.6 million), broadly in line with the 282 million expected in a Reuters poll of seven analysts.

Ahold said it expected free cash flow for 2014 to be around 800 million euros. (1 US dollar = 0.8037 euro) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)