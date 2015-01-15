AMSTERDAM Jan 15 Dutch retailer Ahold
said on Thursday its fourth-quarter sales rose 7.9 percent,
boosted by a strong performance from its business in the United
States.
Net sales in the three-month period were 8.06 billion euros
($9.5 billion), slightly higher than analysts' average forecasts
of 8.01 billion euros. Ahold had sales of 7.47 billion euros in
the same period a year ago.
In the United States, where Ahold has Stop & Shop and Giant
supermarket chains, same-store sales, excluding gasoline, rose
0.3 percent, compared to a fall of 0.2 percent in the same
period a year ago. Stop & Shop and Giant represent 60 percent of
Ahold's group sales.
In the Netherlands, where Ahold operates Albert Heijn, the
largest supermarket chain, sales rose 4.5 percent on a mix of
same-store growth and new store openings.
Ahold said in the trading update, it expected underlying
operating margins to be roughly the same as in the third
quarter. In the third-quarter they were 3.9 percent.
Separately, Ahold said that Wouter Kolk will replace Sander
van der Laan as chief executive of Albert Heijn. It did not give
a reason for Van der Laan's departure.
After several years of retrenching, Ahold has recently
completed a share buy-back programme and analysts expect it to
signal either an intention to expand operations or to return
money to shareholders when it reports full year earnings on Feb.
26.
($1 = 0.8494 euros)
(Reporting By Toby Sterling; Editing by Anthony Deutsch and
Jane Merriman)