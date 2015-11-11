* Net sales 8.4 bln euros in Q3
* Q3 operating income 284 mln euros vs est. of 304 mln euros
* Expects to meet full-year performance targets
* Shares jump more than 4 percent in early trade
AMSTERDAM, Nov 11 Dutch supermarket group Ahold
beat quarterly operating profit forecasts, leaving it
in good shape as its planned merger with Belgium's peer Delhaize
nears fruition.
The Dutch company confirmed it was still on track to
complete the Delhaize deal by mid-2016.
The two companies have similar profiles, with large U.S.
operations that dwarf their European home markets in which they
are nonetheless the dominant players.
Underlying operating income of 319 million euros ($342.5
million) in the third quarter was just ahead of the consensus of
analysts polled for Reuters, who had expected it to come in at
311 million euros. Net sales of 8.4 billion euros were in line.
"We see estimates moving up 1 to 2 percent," said ING
analyst Matthias Maenhaut in a note following the results on
Wednesday.
Full-year performance was likely to be in line with targets,
with free cash flow slightly ahead of last year, the company
said. Shares in the company were up 4.5 percent at 19.79 euros
at 0910 GMT.
Ahold benefited from currency effects as well as better
margins.
While sales in the dominant U.S. part of the group were
almost flat at constant exchange rates, partly as a result of
lower gas sales at its various North American brands, in euro
terms they were up 16.6 percent at 5.2 billion.
The company achieved strong sales growth of 7.4 percent in
the Netherlands, bringing in 2.8 billion euros.
Investment in its online operations, which achieved net
consumer sales growth of 30 percent, weighed slightly on Dutch
retail margins. Pension costs also rose slightly in the
Netherlands.
"When we take these two effects out, our underlying
(operating income) increased this year," said Chief Executive
Dick Boer in a media call.
($1 = 0.9301 euros)
(Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Keith Weir)