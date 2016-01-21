(Adds details from quarterly trading update)
AMSTERDAM Jan 21 Dutch supermarket retailer
Ahold, which is buying Belgian rival Delhaize
in a multibillion euro deal, reported fourth-quarter
sales that sailed past expectations and forecast its cash flow
will increase this year.
In a trading update, Ahold said on Thursday sales were 9.79
billion euros ($10.7 billion), up 21 percent from 8.06 billion
euros in the same period a year ago. Analysts polled by Reuters
had forecast sales of 9.25 billion euros.
The company, which will report earnings details on March 3,
said its operating margin increased from the 3.8 percent
recorded in the third quarter of 2015, without saying by how
much.
Ahold does two-thirds of its business on the U.S. east
coast. It said it had benefited from competitors closing stores
in the New York metropolitan area.
U.S. sales were up 27 percent to 6.06 billion euros, boosted
by the stronger dollar and the acquisition of 25 stores.
Same-store sales in the U.S. were up 1.6 percent.
In the Netherlands, where Ahold operates the dominant Albert
Heijn grocery chain, same-store sales grew 3.2 percent.
Last June, Dutch grocer Ahold agreed to buy Delhaize in an
all-share deal that will create one of the biggest food
retailers in the United States and a major player in Europe. At
current prices, Ahold is paying around 9 billion euros for
Delhaize.
The companies have said they are on track to complete the
transaction by mid-2016.
($1 = 0.9182 euros)
