(Adds details on results, background)
AMSTERDAM, March 3 Ahold, the Dutch
supermarket operator that is buying Belgian peer Delhaize
, on Thursday reported better than expected
fourth-quarter earnings and said the merger is still on track
for completion by mid-2016.
Underlying operating profit rose by 39 percent to 421
million euros ($457 million), compared to an estimate of 379
million euros by analysts polled for Reuters.
Ahold said it had enjoyed a strong holiday season and online
sales grew by 30 percent.
For 2016, it forecast underlying operating margins will
remain around the same level as 2015, 4.3 percent, excluding
impacts of the merger. In a January trading update the company
said cash flow will increase this year.
It released fourth-quarter sales figures in January, up 21
percent to 9.79 billion euros.
Ahold agreed to buy Delhaize last June in an all-share deal
that will create one of the biggest food retailers in the United
States and a major player in Europe. Ahold is paying around 9
billion euros for Delhaize.
($1 = 0.9211 euros)
(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman and Stephen Coates)