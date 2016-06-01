* Underlying Q1 op profit 449 mln euros vs 430 mln analysts' view

* Sales up 3.5 pct at constant exchange rates to 11.8 bln euros

* U.S. FTC approval for Delhaize merger still seen by "mid-2016" (Updates with details of results, CEO comments from call)

AMSTERDAM, June 1 Ahold, the operator of supermarkets in the United States and Netherlands, reported on Wednesday first-quarter earnings that beat analyst expectations, with underlying operating profits up 15 percent on sales growth and better margins.

Underlying operating profit for the quarter was 449 million euros ($499 million). Analysts polled for Reuters had forecast underlying operating income of 430 million euros, up from 390 million in the first quarter of 2015.

Sales rose 3.5 percent at constant exchange rates to 11.8 billion euros with an underlying profit margin of 3.8 percent, up from 3.5 percent in the same period a year earlier.

"We continue to make good progress on our proposed merger with Delhaize, which we expect to complete in mid-2016," CEO Dick Boer said.

In the United States, where Ahold does two-thirds of its business, same-store sales were up 0.8 percent excluding gasoline, while overall sales grew 3.0 percent to 7.3 billion euros at constant rates, due mostly to the opening of 25 A&P stores around New York City. U.S. margins improved to 4.0 percent from 3.7 percent.

In the Netherlands, same-store sales rose 2.9 percent, and net sales grew 4.9 percent to 3.9 billion euros.

Ahold repeated it is targeting a full-year underlying operating margin "in line" with 2015 levels of 3.8 percent, excluding costs related to its takeover of Delhaize.

Ahold is buying Delhaize for around 9.8 billion euros ($10.9 bln) in a deal announced last year that will create one of the largest food retailers on the U.S. East Coast, and by far the largest in the Benelux.

Ahold owns the Stop & Shop and Giant supermarket chains in the United States and the dominant Albert Heijn chain in the Netherlands. Delhaize operates Food Lion and Hannaford in the United States and Delhaize in Belgium.

U.S. regulators must still approve the deal. Analysts say it is unlikely to be blocked outright, but some 80 stores will likely have to be disposed in order to avoid overconcentration, notably around Richmond, Virginia.

Dick Boer said on a call with journalists the company is in "close contact" with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission and he is confident the deal will be approved, but would not comment on the number and locations of stores that the FTC may require the company to dispose. ($1 = 0.8991 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)