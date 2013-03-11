BRIEF-Neptune Group seeks trading halt
* Seeks trading halt pending release of announcement in relation to termination of business of one of junket operators of group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
AMSTERDAM, March 11 Koninklijke Ahold NV : * Ahold today commenced the EUR 500 million share buyback program announced on February 28, 2013 and expected to be finalized within 12 months * Ahold may cancel all or part of the common shares acquired through the program * Ahold will provide updates on the progress of the program by means of weekly press releases
SYDNEY, June 1 Australian business investment rose modestly in January-March after four straight declining quarters while April's retail sales rebounded vigorously from a tepid start to the year.