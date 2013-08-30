Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 12
ZURICH, April 12 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:
PRAGUE Aug 30 Dutch grocer Ahold is in talks over the sale of its 20 Hypernova and four Albert supermarkets in Slovakia, along with six petrol stations, news website www.sme.sk reported on Friday, citing two unnamed sources.
The website said that Ahold has started negotiations with Slovak investment group J&T over a possible deal.
Neither Ahold nor J&T were immediately availabe for comment. (Reporting by Jana Mlcochova; Additional reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by David Goodman)
ZURICH, April 12 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:
TOKYO, April 12 Toyota Motor Corp said it will commercialise rehabilitation robots later this year when it makes its robotic walk assist system available for rent, joining Honda Motor Co in marketing mobility devices for Japan's ageing population.