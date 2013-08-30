(Adds Ahold comment)
PRAGUE Aug 30 Dutch grocer Ahold is
in talks over the sale of its 20 Hypernova and four Albert
supermarkets in Slovakia, along with six petrol stations, news
website www.sme.sk reported on Friday, citing two unnamed
sources.
The website said that Ahold has started negotiations with
Slovak investment group J&T over a possible deal.
An Ahold spokesman said no decision on Slovakia has been
taken. If such a decision had been made, it would have been
announced along with second-quarter results last week, he said.
J&T was not available for comment.
