BRIEF-Folli Follie FY 2016 net profit at 222.5 million euros
April 12 Folli Follie Commercial Manufacturing And Technical SA:
BRUSSELS Nov 14 Koninklijke Ahold NV : * Reaches agreement to sell Slovakian business * Says financial details of the transaction have not been disclosed but are not
material for ahold * Says transaction is expected to close in the first half 2014
April 12 Folli Follie Commercial Manufacturing And Technical SA:
* Tesco shares fall 5 pct, Booker shares down 4 pct (Adds CEO comments from briefing, updates shares)