* To triple online sales to 1.5 bln euros over 5 years
* To open 150 convenience stores, expand in Belgium
* Loyalty initiatives to add 1-2 pct to underlying sales
* To cut another 350 mln euros in costs, boost dividend
* Shares down 1 pct, just ahead of European retail index
By Mark Potter
LONDON, Nov 21 Dutch grocer Royal Ahold NV
plans to step up its expansion in online shopping and
convenience stores, as well as cut costs and hike its dividend,
as it seeks to persuade investors it can thrive in mature
markets.
The group, which runs Dutch market leader Albert Heijn and
makes about 60 percent of its sales in the United States, said
in presentations to investors on Monday it would also launch
initiatives aimed at boosting customer loyalty and try to sell
more higher margin own-brand goods.
Ahold, which runs Stop & Shop, Giant-Landover and
Giant-Carlisle in the United States, has outperformed rivals in
recent quarters, helped by its strength in more affluent
northeast U.S. states and its market-leading position in the
Netherlands, where it takes about a third of grocery spending.
But its shares trade at a discount to many of them as a
multiple of forecast earnings, due to concerns about its
exposure to low-growth markets.
Chief Executive Dick Boer said there were plenty of
opportunities to take advantage of changing shopping habits in
mature markets, despite their low population growth and
challenging economic outlook.
"People are shopping everywhere and every place and every
moment, and we should have the answer, if it is online, if it is
convenience stores, if it is (in) railway stations," he told
reporters on a conference call.
"We are close by with our supermarkets which is great, so we
own the right asset. We are not in hypermarkets and all these
things that are difficult to manage nowadays."
Analysts said the plans were more ambitious than
expected.
"While they do not individually move the needle, the
collective impact is significant," company watchers at Barclays
said.
Some were disappointed, however, that the group did not
publish firmer sales and profit forecasts, and warned the string
of investments could weigh on profit margins.
At 0940 GMT, Ahold shares were down 1 percent at 9.345
euros, ahead of a 1.2 percent decline in the STOXX Europe 600
retail index and a 2.2 percent drop in the Amsterdam
stock exchange. The shares were boosted last week by
forecast-beating third-quarter profits.
Boer said capital spending would remain at 3.0-3.5 percent
of annual revenues, but declined to say how the growth
initiatives might affect the group's long-standing goals to grow
both net sales and profit margins by about 5 percent.
He added the group would start a 350-million-euro cost
cutting plan for 2012-14 when an existing three-year programme
ends next year, and would pay out 40-50 percent of normalised
net earnings in dividends, up from 30-40 percent previously.
FIGHTING ON MANY FRONTS
Ahold, with about 3,000 stores in 12 countries, said it
aimed to triple online sales to 1.5 billion euros and open a
minimum of 150 convenience stores in Europe over five years.
Ten of the convenience stores will open in Germany next year
in the group's first foray into the country.
It will also open at least 50 supermarkets in Belgium by
2016, following two pilot stores, which analysts said would step
up competition for grocers in that market like Delhaize
, Carrefour and Colruyt.
Ahold will continue looking for acquisitions, mainly in
existing or adjacent markets, Boer added.
Ahold has a cash pile of over 2 billion euros and analysts
have long been looking for it to make an acquisition to boost
its growth profile. Some analysts have recently encouraged it to
make an offer for Dutch online retailer Wehkamp.
The group said it expected new customer loyalty initiatives,
like personalised marketing, to add around 1-2 percent to
underlying sales growth.
It also plans to double sales of higher margin own-brand
goods to 40 percent of the total in the United States, and
remodel 100 of its Stop & Shop and Giant-Landover stores there.
Ahold shares trade at a premium to Belgium's Delhaize, which
also makes most of its sales in the United States, but are at a
discount to peers like Tesco and Carrefour in Europe,
as well as Wal-Mart and Kroger in the United
States, according to Starmine.
