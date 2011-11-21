LONDON Nov 21 Dutch grocer Ahold plans to step up its expansion in online shopping, convenience stores and new markets, as well as cut more costs and hike its dividend, as it seeks to attract investors to its lowly-rated shares.

The group, which runs Dutch market leader Albert Heijn but makes about 60 percent of sales in the United States, said ahead of presentations to investors on Monday that new customer loyalty initiatives should add 1-2 percent to underlying sales growth and it would also aim to boost sales of own-brand goods.

Ahold, which runs Stop & Shop, Giant-Landover and Giant-Carlisle in the United States, has outperformed rivals in recent quarters, helped by its strength in more affluent northeast U.S. states and its market leading position in the Netherlands, where it takes about a third of grocery spending.

But its shares trade at a discount to many of them as a multiple of forecast earnings, due to concerns about its exposure to low growth markets.

On Thursday, the group, which runs 3,000 stores in 12 countries, beat third-quarter profit forecasts. (Reporting by Mark Potter; Editing by Mike Nesbit)