Yamile Aldama of Britain celebrates as she won the gold at the women's triple jump final during the world indoor athletics championships at the Atakoy Athletics Arena in Istanbul March 10, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

ISTANBUL Two 'Plastic Brits' won gold and silver for Britain as Yamile Aldama and Tiffany Porter claimed medals for the country at the world indoor championships on Saturday.

Sections of the British media have criticised the number of foreign-born athletes, which include Aldama and Porter, in the team at the championships.

Team captain Porter, born and raised in the United States, came in for particular scrutiny after declining a reporter's request to recite the opening lines of the national anthem at a news conference.

Both athletes were cheered on by British fans at the Atakoy Athletics Arena as Porter finished second to Australian Sally Pearson in the 60 metres hurdles and Cuban-born Aldama, who has also represented Sudan, won the triple jump title.

Porter ran for the U.S. as a junior before opting to represent Britain in 2010 prompting media accusations she was competing under a "flag of convenience" and only switched because she was not good enough to race for the country of her birth.

When asked if the 'Plastic Brit' furore had taken the shine off her championships, Porter, who holds dual U.S. and British citizenship by virtue of her London-born mother, deftly dodged the question.

"For me the main thing was to come out here and compete with pride and I'm taking home a medal so I'm happy," the 24-year-old told reporters.

Aldama, who at the age of 39 won her maiden title 15 years after her first world indoors where she competed for Cuba, was more forthcoming.

Asked if the debate playing out in the media bothered her, she said: "No. I am British. I have lived here for 11 years."

Sprinter Dwain Chambers, who won Britain's other medal on Saturday - a bronze in the 60 metres - defended his team mates.

"I think it's unfair," he told reporters. "They've come in to compete for our country, they're great role models.

"Tiffany is our team captain and I don't think of them as 'Plastic Brits'. They're human beings, they're athletes and they're here to help represent our country and get us medals."

(Editing by Ken Ferris)