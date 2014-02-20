Subway says it shut hundreds of U.S. restaurants last year
April 20 U.S. sandwich chain Subway Restaurants said on Thursday it shut 359 restaurants in the United States last year, amid stiff competition in a highly fragmented fast-food industry.
JOHANNESBURG Feb 20 AH Vest Ltd : * Will experience a substantial decline in profits compared to the 6 month period ended 30 September 2012 * HEPS is expected to decrease by between 4.50 cents and 5.00 cents per share for the year 6 months ended 30 September 2012 * Basic earnings per share and headline earnings per share is expected to decrease by between 4.50 cents and 5.00 cents
April 20 U.S. sandwich chain Subway Restaurants said on Thursday it shut 359 restaurants in the United States last year, amid stiff competition in a highly fragmented fast-food industry.
* Avnet Inc -co, xilinx mutually renew primary global channel relationship, deal to widen distribution of Xilinx's all programmable products Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: