JOHANNESBURG Feb 20 AH Vest Ltd : * Will experience a substantial decline in profits compared to the 6 month period ended 30 September 2012 * HEPS is expected to decrease by between 4.50 cents and 5.00 cents per share for the year 6 months ended 30 September 2012 * Basic earnings per share and headline earnings per share is expected to decrease by between 4.50 cents and 5.00 cents