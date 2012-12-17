HONG KONG Dec 18 U.S. insurer American
International Group has priced its $6.45 billion
offering of shares in AIA Group Ltd near the top of an
indicative range, a source with direct knowledge of the deal
said on Tuesday, underscoring demand for the stock.
AIG priced the offering of 1.65 billion shares at HK$30.30,
putting the total deal at about HK$50 billion ($6.45 billion),
added the source, who was not authorized to speak publicly on
the matter. The sale had been marketed at an indicative range of
HK$29.65-HK$30.65 per share.
Deutsche Bank AG and Goldman Sachs Group Inc
were hired as joint global coordinators for the offering,
with Citigroup Inc, JPMorgan Chase & Co and Morgan
Stanley also acting as bookrunners.