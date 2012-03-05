EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
HONG KONG, March 5 Bailed out U.S. insurer AIG is seeking to raise about $6 billion by selling part of its stake in AIA Group Ltd, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters on Monday.
AIG is offering about 1.7 billion shares in a range of HK$27.15-27.50 per share, or a discount of up to 7 percent to Friday's close, the term sheet showed
Earlier, AIA suspended trading in its shares.
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has