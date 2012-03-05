HONG KONG, March 5 Bailed out U.S. insurer AIG is seeking to raise about $6 billion by selling part of its stake in AIA Group Ltd, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters on Monday.

AIG is offering about 1.7 billion shares in a range of HK$27.15-27.50 per share, or a discount of up to 7 percent to Friday's close, the term sheet showed

Earlier, AIA suspended trading in its shares.