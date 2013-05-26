HONG KONG May 26 AIA Group, Asia's No.3 insurer, said Barry Cheung had resigned from the company's board just days after Hong Kong police launched an investigation into the commodities exchange he founded two years ago.

Cheung, appointed to AIA's board in September 2012, stepped down last week from all government positions he held, as a probe into alleged irregularities at the Hong Kong Mercantile Exchange (HKMEX) deepened.

The investigation and abrupt closure of the exchange has raised questions over regulatory oversight in Hong Kong and has drawn attention to Hong Kong leader Leung Chun-ying for whom Cheung was campaign chairman in the territory's leadership election last year.

The exchange, which traded gold and silver futures, handed back its operating licence to regulators last weekend, saying it had insufficient revenues to support its operating expenses.

In a filing to the Hong Kong exchange AIA said Cheung's resignation from his post as independent non-executive director was effective as of May 25.

Cheung remains on the board of Russian aluminum giant RUSAL , according to the company's website. (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)